Italy's GDP to grow by 1% in 2017 - OECD

Rome, February 15 - Italy's GDP is estimated to grow by 1% in 2017 and 2018, according to a report released Wednesday by OECD, which estimates a 0.9% increase in GDP for 2016, in line with figures from Italy's national statistics bureau ISTAT. The national deficit is expected to be 2.3% in 2017 and decrease to 2.2% in 2018, based on projections updated on January 20, prior to the announcement of a new corrective budget measure. Debt is expected to slightly decrease as well: after an increase to 132.8% estimated for 2016, it is expected to decrease to 132.7% in 2017 and 132.1% in 2018.