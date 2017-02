Debt climbed 45 bn to 2.217 tn in 2016 - Bank of Italy (2)

Rome, February 15 - Italy's public debt stood at 2.2177 trillion euros at the end of 2016, 45 billion euros more than at the end of 2015, the Bank of Italy said on Wednesday. The central bank added, however, that the debt was down in December with respect to the 2.2309 trillion euros it amounted to in November. Tax revenues amounted to 438.6 billion euros in 2016, up by over five billion euros on the 433.4 billion collected in 2016, the Bank of Italy said. Other State revenues added up to 64 billion euros last year, taking the overall total up to 502.6 billion, compared to 494 billion in 2015. Tax revenues for December alone totalled around 70 billion euros, the central bank said.