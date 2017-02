Renzi says he doesn't decide how long govt lasts

Rome, February 15 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Wednesday reiterated that it is not up to him to decide how long Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government stays in office. "It's an issue that excited the people in the profession for many weeks but it does not regard me," Renzi wrote in his enews newsletter. "I don't decide. The premier, his ministers, his majority in parliament decide. Let's see if we can finally stop talking about this at least".