Brussels

Pinotti says trend reversed on defence spending

Minister attends NATO meeting in Brussels

Brussels, February 15 - Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti said Wednesday that Italy had started to meet NATO demands to increase defence spending. "Between 2015 and 2016 Italy had an increase, a small one, but an increase," Pinotti said as she arrived at a meeting of NATO defence ministers. "Finally the trend of what happened in the previous years has been reversed. We are committed to continue with this reversal of the trend". New US Defence Secretary James Mattis is set to attend the meeting, which is expected to focus on requests for European countries to increase defence spending.

