Parliamentary bank inquiry commission draft complete

Rome, February 15 - A draft defining the duties of a bicameral parliamentary commission to investigate the banking sector in Italy was released Wednesday. The draft states that the commission will work for one year to check "management" of banks in crisis or under public control, including "manager remuneration criteria" and "correct placement" of securities on the retail market, as well as "efficiency of oversight activities". The draft was prepared by Democratic Party (PD) Senator Mauro Maria Marino and the commission's scope regards "protection of savers".