Rome

Quake damage over 23 billion euros - Civil Protection

Series of earthquakes in central Italy started in August

Quake damage over 23 billion euros - Civil Protection

ß Rome, February 15 - Italy's Civil Protection Department said Wednesday that the costs of structural damage and emergency services related to a series of recent devastating earthquakes in central Italy have reached 23.5 billion euros. The Civil Protection sent its complete report of damage estimates and related costs from the quakes in the regions of Umbria, Marche, Lazio and Abruzzo to the EU Solidarity Fund in Brussels. The estimates also take into account supplements added by the regions following quakes on January 18.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sorpresi a rubare bovini, arrestati due calabresi

Sorpresi a rubare bovini, arrestati due calabresi

"Mazzetta" da 500 euro, arrestato 46enne

"Mazzetta" da 500 euro, arrestato 46enne

di Antonello Lupis

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

di Nuccio Anselmo

Cannabis legale in Calabria Proposta di legge regionale

Cannabis legale in Calabria, proposta di legge regionale

di Maria Scaramuzzino

Azzerati i vertici delle cosche di Cesarò (Messina) e Bronte

Azzerati i vertici delle cosche di Cesarò e Bronte

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33