Quake damage over 23 billion euros - Civil Protection

ß Rome, February 15 - Italy's Civil Protection Department said Wednesday that the costs of structural damage and emergency services related to a series of recent devastating earthquakes in central Italy have reached 23.5 billion euros. The Civil Protection sent its complete report of damage estimates and related costs from the quakes in the regions of Umbria, Marche, Lazio and Abruzzo to the EU Solidarity Fund in Brussels. The estimates also take into account supplements added by the regions following quakes on January 18.