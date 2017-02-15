Berdini replacement must work more, talk less - Raggi (2)

(see related) Rome, February 15 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Wednesday that her new city-planning chief should focus less on media engagements after Paolo Berdini quit the post on Tuesday. "We are working to find a replacement, above all a person who talks less and works more," Raggi told reporters as she arrived at city hall. "We have many dossiers open, (AS Roma's new) stadium is one of many. These are all things that have to be worked on constantly on a daily basis". Berdini accused Raggi's administration of being too focused on Roma's plans to build a new stadium, rather than paying more attention to severe problems on the outskirts of the capital, when he announced his definitive resignation on Tuesday. Berdini's position had looked untenable after he was quoted by a newspaper as saying Raggi was "unfit" and had surrounded herself with a "gang".