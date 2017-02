No agreement yet on Roma stadium - Raggi

Rome, February 15 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Wednesday denied that her administration had reached an agreement with AS Roma over revised plans to build a new stadium in the south of the capital. The administration recently expressed a not-favourable opinion about some aspects of the stadium project. "There is no agreement. We are working to see if it is possible to find some middle ground," Raggi said. "The revision of the project is based on many elements. This project started with the previous council and we are doing everything possible to harmonize it with our vision".