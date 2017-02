Berdini replacement must work more, talk less - Raggi

(see related) Rome, February 15 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Wednesday that her new city-planning chief should focus less on media engagements after Paolo Berdini quit the post on Tuesday. "We are working to find a replacement, above all a person who talks less and works more," Raggi told reporters as she arrived at city hall. "We have many dossiers open, (AS Roma's new) stadium is one of many. These are all things that have to be worked on constantly on a daily basis".