Rome

Berdini shouldn't just defame M5S - Di Maio (2)

Bigwig hits back after criticism from ex city planning chief

Rome, February 15 - Luigi Di Maio, the Lower House Deputy Speaker and a leading member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), hit back Wednesday after Paolo Berdini criticised the anti-establishment group's executive in Rome when he quit as city-planning chief on Tuesday. Berdini accused Mayor Virginia Raggi's administration of being too focused on AS Roma's plans to build a new stadium, rather than paying more attention to severe problems on the outskirts of the capital. "This is something that has already happened in the history of the M5S," Di Maio told RAI television. "While they are inside, everyone tries to carry forward the movement's battle. "When someone goes, they should have the courage to say what good things have been done and not just defame". Berdini position had looked untenable after he was quoted by a newspaper as saying Raggi was "unfit" and had surrounded herself with a "gang".

