Traders in demo agst Bolkestein directive in Milleproroghe (2)

Rome
14/02/2017
Rome, February 14 - Street traders staged a demo outside the Senate Tuesday against the extension of the Bolkestein directive in the so-called Milleproroghe decree. The Senate later approved putting off the implementation of the directive until the end of next year. The directive, named after former EU internal market commissioner Frits Bolkestein, aims to create a free market for the services sector by requiring the reissue of tenders for commercial activities such as markets, stalls and food trucks. The traders succeeded in their goal of being admitted to the Senate and heard by the upper house's Constitutional affairs committee. Rome city council recently voted against implementing the directive, in a move that was seen as playing into the hands of the powerful Tredicine clan who hold a virtual monopoly over mobile sandwich bars in the Italian capital.
Le altre notizie
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online