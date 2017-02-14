Cagliari

Police investigate circulation of adolescent petting video

16-year-old filmed with boyfriend now target of insults

Cagliari, February 14 - Postal police in Cagliari were on Tuesday investigating the case of a video showing a 16-year-old girl engaged in heavy petting with her boyfriend that went viral after being posted on WhatsApp. The girl has since been the target of insults and threats. Investigations began after the video was reported to the IFOS psycho-social training institute, which then put out a call to parents living in the Cagliari area to intervene to prevent it from being circulated further. "Parents need to help by checking their children's mobile phones and Facebook profiles. It is infact necessary to stop the viral spread of the video," IFOS director Luca Pisano said. "We have a network of digital parents and one of students who act as digital sentinels, it is thanks to these groups that the video was reported to us," he continued. "Responsibility for control cannot be delegated to specialists, the police, the judiciary. Parents need to reclaim their parental authority, acquire skills and start overseeing the on-line profiles of their children," Pisano said. "A young boy or girl cannot possibly have over 2,000 contacts and belong to 12 WhatsApp groups. The risk that photos or videos of this nature are shared is very high," he concluded.

