Berdini says resignation now 'irrevocable' (3)

Rome
14/02/2017
Rome, February 14 - Rome city planning chief Paolo Berdini on Tuesday said he had resigned "irrevocably" after a row over his criticism of Mayor Virginia Raggi. In a statement, Berdini said "the conditions for my being able to do my job have ended". Berdini tendered his resignation last week after saying Raggi was "unfit" and had surrounded herself with a "gang", but Raggi declined the resignation "with reservations". The definitive resignation came after a key meeting on AS Roma's new stadium, of which Berdini had been a staunch opponent.
