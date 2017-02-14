Berdini says resignation now 'irrevocable' (3)

Rome, February 14 - Rome city planning chief Paolo Berdini on Tuesday said he had resigned "irrevocably" after a row over his criticism of Mayor Virginia Raggi. In a statement, Berdini said "the conditions for my being able to do my job have ended". Berdini tendered his resignation last week after saying Raggi was "unfit" and had surrounded herself with a "gang", but Raggi declined the resignation "with reservations". The definitive resignation came after a key meeting on AS Roma's new stadium, of which Berdini had been a staunch opponent.