Rome

Berdini says resignation now 'irrevocable' (3)

Rome city planning chief quits after remarks agst Raggi

Berdini says resignation now 'irrevocable' (3)

Rome, February 14 - Rome city planning chief Paolo Berdini on Tuesday said he had resigned "irrevocably" after a row over his criticism of Mayor Virginia Raggi. In a statement, Berdini said "the conditions for my being able to do my job have ended". Berdini tendered his resignation last week after saying Raggi was "unfit" and had surrounded herself with a "gang", but Raggi declined the resignation "with reservations". The definitive resignation came after a key meeting on AS Roma's new stadium, of which Berdini had been a staunch opponent.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestati due medici del 118

Arrestati due
medici del 118

Operazione Dia contr la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Operazione Dia contro la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

di Nuccio Anselmo

Appalti pubblici truccati, 25 ordinanze cautelari

Appalti pubblici truccati,
25 ordinanze cautelari

Rapina in autogrill, arrestato

Rapina in autogrill, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33