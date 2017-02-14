Press committing 'killer journalism' on Di Maio - Grillo (4)

Rome, February 14 - The blog of 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo accused the media of "killer journalism" on Tuesday over reports of messages sent by Deputy Lower House Speaker Luigi Di Maio to Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi over former personnel chief Raffaele Marra's role in city hall. "Today four different journalists on three newspapers report the same fake news about Luigi Di Maio," the post read. "The case is of unheard-of gravity because what they wrote is false, misleading and not verified". It said Di Maio was preparing legal action to sue for damages of hundreds of thousands of euros. On Facebook, Di Maio said "I officially ask for the apologies of the editors or else we'll end it here, I've now reached my limit. "Which side are the editors on? On the side of information or on that of some parties who want to stop us?" he added, saying that the M5S was the only party with a realistic chance of reaching 40% and thus getting a winner's bonus under the current House electoral system. Di Maio was at the centre of a storm after several dailies published extracts from the messages he sent Raggi over Marra, an official who was subsequently arrested. The chat messages sent in August were found by investigators in the phone of Raggi's former personnel chief Marra, who was jailed in December in relation to a separate corruption investigation. Raggi, also a M5S member, had initially given Marra a position in her cabinet office, but he was stripped of that post after the appointment attracted criticism, including from within the movement. "He (Marra) does not feel humiliated," Di Maio wrote in an August 10 message to Raggi, who sent it on to Marra, according to investigation documents that ANSA has seen. "He's a servant of the State. The Movement runs checks on my people every month. The important thing is that nothing is found". Critics said the messages show that Di Maio was not telling the truth when he said he was opposed to Marra. Di Maio said at the weekend that he met Marra in the summer, soon after Raggi was elected Rome's first woman mayor, but asserted that the reason for the encounter was to get rid of him. In the August chat messages, Di Maio also said that "I don't think that he (Marra) can remain in the cabinet". According to veteran TV journalist Enrico Mentana, now at La7 broadcaster, Di Maio's comments on Marra were "much more critical of him" than it has appeared in the press coverage so far. In other M5S news, Rome city planning chief Paolo Berdini on Tuesday said he had resigned "irrevocably" after a row over his criticism of Mayor Virginia Raggi. In a statement, Berdini said "the conditions for my being able to do my job have ended". Berdini tendered his resignation last week after saying Raggi was "unfit" and had surrounded herself with a "gang", but Raggi declined the resignation "with reservations". The definitive resignation came after a key meeting on AS Roma's new stadium, of which Berdini had been a staunch opponent.