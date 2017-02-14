Migrant decree suppresses guarantees - top court chief (3)

Rome, February 14 - A recent government decree quashing asylum seekers' rights to appeal against rejections of their bids for asylum status "suppresses guarantees" and must be changed, the first president of the Cassation Court, Giovanni Canzio, said Tuesday. Canzio appealed to Justice Minister Andrea Orlando to restore the asylum seekers' appeal rights. Orlando responded by saying asylum seekers' rights had not been restricted. He said the aim of the decree is "in fact to reinforce the guarantees of the first-instance ruling and ensure the efficacy of the migrant's safeguards, but at the same time to ready the necessary tools to avert the risk that the courts are overwhelmed by the impact of social phenomena that have assumed dimensions unknown in the past". The decree only allows an appeal to the Cassation Court, Italy's highest court of appeal, which rules on legal issues. The first degree of appeals, on the merits of cases, has been eliminated by the decree.