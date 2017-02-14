Naples

Tofalo-ex-Libya PM meet eyed in arms probe (3)

Arrested woman says 'brokered meeting'

Tofalo-ex-Libya PM meet eyed in arms probe (3)

Naples, February 14 - A Naples probe into suspected arms trafficking to Libya is looking into the possibility that arrested woman and Islam convert Annamaria Fontana brokered a meeting between anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) MP and intelligence oversight panel member Angelo Tofalo and the former Islamist premier of the dissolved Libyan national salvation government, Khalifa Ghwell, judicial sources said Tuesday. According to the sources, Fontana herself, arrested with her partner Mario Di Leva, volunteered the information in two recent questioning sessions. Rome prosecutors probing the abduction in Libya of four workers from the Bonatti oil infrastructure company last month said they would quiz the couple, who are from San Giorgio a Cremano near Naples. Prosecutors' interest has been whetted by Whatsapp messages between Di Leva and Fontana in July 2015 in which they appear to know the identity of the Bonatti workers' kidnappers. The kidnapping ended in a raid in which two of the workers, Salvatore Failla and Fausto Piano, were killed. photo: Fontana on the day of her arrest

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestati due medici del 118

Arrestati due
medici del 118

Operazione Dia contr la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Operazione Dia contro la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

di Nuccio Anselmo

Appalti pubblici truccati, 25 ordinanze cautelari

Appalti pubblici truccati,
25 ordinanze cautelari

Rapina in autogrill, arrestato

Rapina in autogrill, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33