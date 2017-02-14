Tofalo-ex-Libya PM meet eyed in arms probe (3)

Naples, February 14 - A Naples probe into suspected arms trafficking to Libya is looking into the possibility that arrested woman and Islam convert Annamaria Fontana brokered a meeting between anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) MP and intelligence oversight panel member Angelo Tofalo and the former Islamist premier of the dissolved Libyan national salvation government, Khalifa Ghwell, judicial sources said Tuesday. According to the sources, Fontana herself, arrested with her partner Mario Di Leva, volunteered the information in two recent questioning sessions. Rome prosecutors probing the abduction in Libya of four workers from the Bonatti oil infrastructure company last month said they would quiz the couple, who are from San Giorgio a Cremano near Naples. Prosecutors' interest has been whetted by Whatsapp messages between Di Leva and Fontana in July 2015 in which they appear to know the identity of the Bonatti workers' kidnappers. The kidnapping ended in a raid in which two of the workers, Salvatore Failla and Fausto Piano, were killed. photo: Fontana on the day of her arrest