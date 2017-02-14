Soccer: Roma stadium project changed - deputy mayor (2)

Rome, February 14 - Deputy Rome Mayor Luca Bergamo said after meeting AS Roma officials Tuesday that they had presented a project for a new stadium that had been revised to include "strongly innovative elements". He said "the technical tables are still at work, we will assess these important novelty and meet again next week." Bergamo said a deadline of March 3 to move forward on the project would be "obviously" met. Roma General Manager Mauro Baldissoni said he was "satisfied" that the project revision had met the "requirements and visions of the new city government".