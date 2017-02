Soccer: Pescara sack Oddo

Rome, February 14 - Serie A bottom club Pescara on Tuesday sacked coach Massimo Oddo after confirming him as manager the night before. The club, which has nine points, four less than second bottom Crotone, said it had taken the decision to axe the former Lazio and Italy defender "reluctantly". It voiced the hope that this "sacrifice" would make players feel more responsible and avert performances like their 5-3 loss at Torino at the weekend.