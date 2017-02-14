PD split 'has already happened' - Bersani (3)

Rome, February 14 - A split in the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) has already happened because of leader Matteo Renzi, former leader Pier Luigi Bersani said Tuesday. "It's not a question of the date (of the congress)", the problem is whether we are the PD or the PdR (Renzi's party)," he said. "I don't expect anything from Renzi, but those with sense around him should use it, because we're at a very dangerous crossroads." Bersani said "the split has already happened among our people. And I ask how we can get those people back". Bersani said it was "not possible" to hold a PD congress as early as June and added, on a proposed election law, that so-called 'blocked' list heads were something "out of this world". He said the minority had "not yet decided" whether it would attend a PD assembly on Saturday that will decide the date of the congress. Bersani leads a minority PD faction that is often critical of Renzi. On Monday Renzi forced through a PD majority motion to hold a congress in about two months so as to be able to hold a general election in about September. Bersani and other PD minority leaders want the legislative term to run its course until February 2018. Renzi resigned as premier in favour of PD colleague and former foreign minister Paolo Gentiloni after losing a Constitutional reform referendum in December.