Migrant decree suppresses guarantees - top court chief (2)

Rome, February 14 - A recent government decree quashing asylum seekers' rights to appeal against rejections of their bids for asylum status "suppresses guarantees" and must be changed, the first president of the Cassation Court, Giovanni Canzio, said Tuesday. Canzio appealed to Justice Minister Andrea Orlando to restore the asylum seekers' appeal rights. The decree only allows an appeal to the Cassation Court, Italy's highest court of appeal, which rules on legal issues. The first degree of appeals, on the merits of cases, has been eliminated by the decree.