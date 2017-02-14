Siena

Sarteano serpent features on Gucci-wearing Grammy performers

City near Siena highlights its Etruscan heritage

Siena, February 14 - The town of Sarteano, about an hour southeast of Siena, announced that the iconic symbol of a three-headed snake from the Etruscan archaeological site there known as the Tomb of the Infernal Chariot showed up on Gucci clothing worn by performers at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. Show host James Corden wore a black Gucci jacket with the motif, while musician Santigold wore a pink dress with the snake emblazoned on the chest. "Gucci chose it, Santigold and Corden wore it, who knows if they were aware," a statement from the town said. "So long as the beauty of Sarteano is being talked about, even certain courageous and original fashion choices bordering on kitsch are ok," it said.

