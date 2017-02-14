Brussels

Stoltenberg proposes southern defence hub in Naples

To coordinate Med anti-terror, intelligence efforts

Stoltenberg proposes southern defence hub in Naples

Brussels, February 14 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday he had proposed creating a southern defensive hub at NATO's allied interforce command centre in Naples. The new hub would be tasked with "increasing the capacity to identify threats and improve situational awareness," he said. It would be a centre of coordination for anti-terrorism, intelligence and defence capacity building to stabilise North Africa and the Middle East as well as warding off threats from the south, he said.

