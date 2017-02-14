Rome

Soccer: Zidane says learnt to win at Juve before Napoli game

Real Madrid coach says growing as a coach

Soccer: Zidane says learnt to win at Juve before Napoli game

Rome, February 14 - Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane said Tuesday that he picked up the winning habit during his stint as a player at Juventus as he spoke to reporters before his side's Champions League last-16 first leg clash against Napoli in the Spanish capital on Wednesday. "When I arrived in Italy I matured as a player," Zidane said. "Juve taught me a lot, above all they taught me how to win, how to give everything until the last minute. "Now I am with one of the greatest clubs, trying to make history. "I'm growing as a person and as a coach". Zidane won two Serie A titles during his 1996-2001 spell with the Turin giants.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestati due medici del 118

Arrestati due
medici del 118

Operazione Dia contr la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Operazione Dia contro la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Appalti pubblici truccati, 25 ordinanze cautelari

Appalti pubblici truccati,
25 ordinanze cautelari

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

di Nuccio Anselmo

Rapina in autogrill, arrestato

Rapina in autogrill, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33