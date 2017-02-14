Soccer: Zidane says learnt to win at Juve before Napoli game

Rome
14/02/2017
Rome, February 14 - Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane said Tuesday that he picked up the winning habit during his stint as a player at Juventus as he spoke to reporters before his side's Champions League last-16 first leg clash against Napoli in the Spanish capital on Wednesday. "When I arrived in Italy I matured as a player," Zidane said. "Juve taught me a lot, above all they taught me how to win, how to give everything until the last minute. "Now I am with one of the greatest clubs, trying to make history. "I'm growing as a person and as a coach". Zidane won two Serie A titles during his 1996-2001 spell with the Turin giants.
