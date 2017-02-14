Judge rejects plea deal for Riva defendants in ILVA case

Milan, February 14 - A Milan judge on Tuesday rejected a plea deal for three members of the family that formerly owned the ILVA steelworks in Taranto and are on trial for the environmental disaster caused by the plant in southern Italy. Milan judge Maria Vicidomini said the jail terms proposed in the deal were "incongruous" because they were too low, and rejected as well the amount of 1.3 billion euros in restitution put forth by defendants Adriano, Fabio and Nicola Riva. The money, on deposit in Switzerland, has already been seized and must be transferred to Italy to fund ILVA's environmental clean-up. The proposed plea bargain had set jail time at two years, six months for Adriano, between four and five years for Fabio (continuing on another sentence that has already been handed down) and about two years for Nicola. photo: Fabio Riva