Milan

Judge rejects plea deal for Riva defendants in ILVA case

Says proposed jail terms are 'incongruous', too low

Judge rejects plea deal for Riva defendants in ILVA case

Milan, February 14 - A Milan judge on Tuesday rejected a plea deal for three members of the family that formerly owned the ILVA steelworks in Taranto and are on trial for the environmental disaster caused by the plant in southern Italy. Milan judge Maria Vicidomini said the jail terms proposed in the deal were "incongruous" because they were too low, and rejected as well the amount of 1.3 billion euros in restitution put forth by defendants Adriano, Fabio and Nicola Riva. The money, on deposit in Switzerland, has already been seized and must be transferred to Italy to fund ILVA's environmental clean-up. The proposed plea bargain had set jail time at two years, six months for Adriano, between four and five years for Fabio (continuing on another sentence that has already been handed down) and about two years for Nicola. photo: Fabio Riva

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestati due medici del 118

Arrestati due
medici del 118

Operazione Dia contr la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Operazione Dia contro la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Appalti pubblici truccati, 25 ordinanze cautelari

Appalti pubblici truccati,
25 ordinanze cautelari

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

di Nuccio Anselmo

Rapina in autogrill, arrestato

Rapina in autogrill, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33