Valentine's Day goes social at Rome's Auditorium

Rome, February 14 - Rome's Auditorium will host a special social media event for Valentine's Day organised with Roman Instagram community Igers Roma under the hashtag "I Love Auditorium" on Tuesday evening, offering free guided tours to see the behind-the-scenes workings of the Renzo Piano designed structure. Auditorium CEO Josè Dosal said the event aims to attract young people to the concert hall, which hosts about 500 musical and cultural events each year. "The Auditorium has to continually become more 3.0, open to young people and their language," Dosal said. "Moments like this reach that goal and bring closer a public that we increasingly want to have experience this venue," he said. "We're thinking of hosting similar events for local schools and all of Rome, convinced that by participating in the real life of a great cultural machine like this, young people will fall in love with it". The event is free, but space is limited and must be reserved online (http://bit.ly/ILoveAuditorium-2017).