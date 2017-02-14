Rome

Valentine's Day goes social at Rome's Auditorium

#Iloveauditorium event organised with Rome's Instagram group

Valentine's Day goes social at Rome's Auditorium

Rome, February 14 - Rome's Auditorium will host a special social media event for Valentine's Day organised with Roman Instagram community Igers Roma under the hashtag "I Love Auditorium" on Tuesday evening, offering free guided tours to see the behind-the-scenes workings of the Renzo Piano designed structure. Auditorium CEO Josè Dosal said the event aims to attract young people to the concert hall, which hosts about 500 musical and cultural events each year. "The Auditorium has to continually become more 3.0, open to young people and their language," Dosal said. "Moments like this reach that goal and bring closer a public that we increasingly want to have experience this venue," he said. "We're thinking of hosting similar events for local schools and all of Rome, convinced that by participating in the real life of a great cultural machine like this, young people will fall in love with it". The event is free, but space is limited and must be reserved online (http://bit.ly/ILoveAuditorium-2017).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestati due medici del 118

Arrestati due
medici del 118

Operazione Dia contr la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Operazione Dia contro la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Appalti pubblici truccati, 25 ordinanze cautelari

Appalti pubblici truccati,
25 ordinanze cautelari

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

di Nuccio Anselmo

Rapina in autogrill, arrestato

Rapina in autogrill, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33