Turin

15 convicted of Val d'Aosta graft (2)

Regional executive councillor, 5 councillors

15 convicted of Val d'Aosta graft (2)

Turin, February 14 - A Turin appeals court on Tuesday convicted 15 of 27 defendants in a trial into embezzling public funds in the Val d'Aosta regional government. Among those convicted were a Democratic Party (PD) executive councillor, Raimondo Donzel, and another five councillors. Three of them will now be suspended. The 15 were charged with of embezzlement, illegal political party financing, and misuse of public funds. The PD is the ruling centre-left party led by ex-premier Matteo Renzi, who has been replaced as head of government by fellow PD member and former foreign minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestati due medici del 118

Arrestati due
medici del 118

Operazione Dia contr la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Operazione Dia contro la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Appalti pubblici truccati, 25 ordinanze cautelari

Appalti pubblici truccati,
25 ordinanze cautelari

Rapina in autogrill, arrestato

Rapina in autogrill, arrestato

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33