15 convicted of Val d'Aosta graft (2)

Turin, February 14 - A Turin appeals court on Tuesday convicted 15 of 27 defendants in a trial into embezzling public funds in the Val d'Aosta regional government. Among those convicted were a Democratic Party (PD) executive councillor, Raimondo Donzel, and another five councillors. Three of them will now be suspended. The 15 were charged with of embezzlement, illegal political party financing, and misuse of public funds. The PD is the ruling centre-left party led by ex-premier Matteo Renzi, who has been replaced as head of government by fellow PD member and former foreign minister Paolo Gentiloni.