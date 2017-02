Soccer: Lazio pegged back by late Milan goal

Rome, February 14 - Lazio just failed to rise to fourth place in Serie A as they were pegged back by a late AC Milan goal for a 1-1 draw at the Olimpico Monday night. Suso bagged an 85th minute strike to give Milan an undeserved point after Lazio had dominated, getting several chances to add to Lucas Biglia's 46th-minute penalty. Lazio remain sixth on 44 points, a point below Inter and Atalanta who are joint fourth on 45. Milan are one spot below Lazio on 41 points. Juventus, aiming for a record sixth straight title, top the table on 60 points, followed by Roma on 53 and Napoli on 51.