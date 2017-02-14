Vatican City

No request from US for Trump-pope audience - Vatican

Speculation leaders could meet in May

Vatican City, February 14 - The United States has so far not made any requests for President Donald Trump to have an audience with Pope Francis, Vatican sources said on Tuesday. In recent days there has been speculation that the pope and Trump could meet in the Vatican in May, when the new president is set to visit Italy for the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily.

