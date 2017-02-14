No security emergency but reassure country - Gentiloni (2)

Rome
14/02/2017
Rome, February 14 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday there is "no (security) emergency" in Italy but "a country that must be reassured" and the government's recent security decrees are a "contribution" towards doing that. The decrees aim to address public fears over migrants with nothing on their hands, among other things. They set up new, smaller migrant centres in every region and provide for migrants to do unpaid socially useful work.
