Rome

Di Maio messages to Raggi about Marra create storm

'He's servant of the State' - Deputy House Speaker

Di Maio messages to Raggi about Marra create storm

Rome, February 14 - Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio, a senior member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), was at the centre of a storm on Tuesday after several dailies published extracts from messages he sent Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi over an official who was subsequently arrested. The chat messages sent in August were found by investigators in the phone of Raggi's former personnel chief Raffaele Marra, who was jailed in December in relation to a corruption probe. Raggi, also a M5S member, had initially given Marra a position in her cabinet office, but he was stripped of that post after the appointment attracted criticism, including from within the movement. "He (Marra) does not feel humiliated," Di Maio wrote in an August 10 message to Raggi, who sent it on to Marra, according to investigation documents that ANSA has seen. "He's a servant of the State. The Movement runs checks on my people every month. The important thing is that nothing is found". Critics said the messages show that Di Maio was not telling the truth when he said he was opposed to Marra. Di Maio said at the weekend that he met Marra in the summer, soon after Raggi was elected Rome's first woman mayor, but asserted that the reason for the encounter was to get rid of him. In the August chat messages, Di Maio also said that "I don't think that he (Marra) can remain in the cabinet".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestati due medici del 118

Arrestati due
medici del 118

Operazione Dia contr la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Operazione Dia contro la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Appalti pubblici truccati, 25 ordinanze cautelari

Appalti pubblici truccati,
25 ordinanze cautelari

Rapina in autogrill, arrestato

Rapina in autogrill, arrestato

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33