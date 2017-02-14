Rome

Trial requested for five Carabinieri over Cucchi death

Rome, February 14 - Rome prosecutors have requested that five Carabinieri police be sent to trial over the death in custody of Stefano Cucchi in October 2009, sources said Tuesday. Three of the Carabinieri are accused of involuntary manslaughter. They allegedly beat the young draughtsman after his arrest on October 15, 2009. The other two are accused of calumny and making false declarations. Cucchi died in a custodial wing of Rome's Sandro Pertini on October 22, 2009, a week after he was picked up on minor drug charges.

