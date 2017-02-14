ALS patient dies following palliative sedation

Treviso, February 14 - A 70-year-old man affected with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, has died after requesting palliative sedation and refusing additional treatment including artificial nutrition. "I want to sleep until death arrives, without suffering anymore," said Dino Bettamin, a butcher from Montebelluna who had been ill for five years with the disease and died Monday. Local newspapers reported his death as the first case of "deep sedation" given to an ALS patient in Italy.