GDP up 0.9% in 2016 - ISTAT estimate (2)

Rome, February 14 - Italy's gross domestic product rose by 0.9% in raw terms in 2016 with respect to 2015, according to a preliminary estimate released by ISTAT on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said the calendar-adjusted figure was up 1% - there were two fewer working days in 2016 than in 2015. In its October budget planning document, the government has estimated a GDP rise of 0.8% for 2016. GDP rose by 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the previous three months, according to a calendar-adjusted and seasonally-adjusted estimate released by ISTAT on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said GDP was up 1.1% compared to the same period in 2015. The quarter-on-quarter growth was down from the 0.3% rise registered in the July-September period in 2016.