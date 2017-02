ISIS-linked kickboxer gets six-year jail term

Milan, February 14 - A Milan court on Tuesday sentenced Abderrahim Moutaharrik, a Moroccan competitive kickboxer who was jailed in April over accusations he is linked to ISIS, to six years in jail. The court also sentenced Moutaharrik's wife, Salma Bencharki, to five years in jail and suspended the couple's custody of their two children. Two other people were also convicted and sentenced to jail terms of six years and of three years, four months.