Loris' mother 'unscrupulous' says judge (2)

Ragusa, February 14 - Judge Andrea Reale wrote a 194-page report released Tuesday explaining the sentence of Veronica Panarello - who was given 30 years in prison for killing her eight-year-old son Loris Stival - calling Panarello's behavior "unscrupulous and without hesitation" during the trial. "The false alibis provided, the various versions of the facts, the multiple contradictions, the attempts to accuse other people, the unscrupulous and slanderous trial behavior, repeated in a frigid way without hesitation before the judge, represent proof of the improbability of dissociative retrograde amnesia," Reale wrote.