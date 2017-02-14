Ragusa

Loris' mother 'unscrupulous' says judge (2)

In explanation for Veronica Panarello's 30-year jail term

Loris' mother 'unscrupulous' says judge (2)

Ragusa, February 14 - Judge Andrea Reale wrote a 194-page report released Tuesday explaining the sentence of Veronica Panarello - who was given 30 years in prison for killing her eight-year-old son Loris Stival - calling Panarello's behavior "unscrupulous and without hesitation" during the trial. "The false alibis provided, the various versions of the facts, the multiple contradictions, the attempts to accuse other people, the unscrupulous and slanderous trial behavior, repeated in a frigid way without hesitation before the judge, represent proof of the improbability of dissociative retrograde amnesia," Reale wrote.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestati due medici del 118

Arrestati due
medici del 118

Operazione Dia contr la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Operazione Dia contro la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Appalti pubblici truccati, 25 ordinanze cautelari

Appalti pubblici truccati,
25 ordinanze cautelari

Rapina in autogrill, arrestato

Rapina in autogrill, arrestato

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33