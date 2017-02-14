Rome

Gianfranco Fini in money-laundering investigation

Probe linked to seizure of 5 mn euros from Tulliani family

Rome, February 14 - Former Lower House Speaker and head of the now-defunct right-wing National Alliance (AN) party Gianfranco Fini in under investigation in a money-laundering probe, sources said Tuesday. On Tuesday finance police seized around five million euros worth of assets from the family of Fini's partner, Elisabetta Tulliani, in relation to the same probe, the sources said. Fini has received notification he is under investigation, the sources said.

