GDP up 0.9% in 2016 - ISTAT estimate

Rome, February 14 - Italy's gross domestic product rose by 0.9% in raw terms in 2016 with respect to 2015, according to a preliminary estimate released by ISTAT on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said the calendar-adjusted figure was up 1% - there were two fewer working days in 2016 than in 2015. In its October budget planning document, the government has estimated a GDP rise of 0.8% for 2016.