Rome

Psychiatrist Massimo Fagioli dies in Rome age 85

'Guru of collective analysis'

Psychiatrist Massimo Fagioli dies in Rome age 85

Rome, February 13 - The psychiatrist Massimo Fagioli, known as the 'guru of collective analysis', passed away on Monday at age 85 in the Italian capital. He had authored over 23 books and worked for a long time in tandem with the director Marco Bellocchio. The funeral will be on Saturday in the Trastevere area in Rome, where for 41 years he held seminars on group psychoanalysis. His masterpiece was 'Death Instinct and Knowledge', which was published in 1970 and brings together fundamental discoveries in the Theory of Birth.

