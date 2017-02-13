Messina

Messina emergency doctors arrested for false absenteeism

Two men covered for each other for 2 years, wages seized

Messina emergency doctors arrested for false absenteeism

Messina, February 13 - Two doctors from the emergency medical services of Letojanni near Messina allegedly simulated their presence dozens of times at their place of work for about two years, from 2014 until August 2016. Police on Monday arrested the two men: Antonino Corica, 53, and Antonino Ferlito, 51. They had reportedly signed-in using a number of tricks but were not present during their night shifts. One had done so 40 times and the other 36, and had helped each other out. The investigation made use of wiretaps, video surveillance and analysis of mobile phone data. The judiciary has ordered that over 16,000 euros be seized form one and almost 15,000 from the other due to the damages they caused to the public administration.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestati due medici del 118

Arrestati due
medici del 118

Cosenza città violenta, ennesimo “colpo”

Cosenza città violenta, ennesimo “colpo”

di Fabio Melia

La mappa della mafia a Messina

La mappa della mafia a Messina

di Emanuele Rigano

Rosarno, le foto dei 5 arrestati

Rosarno, le foto dei 5 arrestati

Operazione Dia contr la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Operazione Dia contro la 'ndrangheta, raffica di arresti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33