Messina emergency doctors arrested for false absenteeism

Messina, February 13 - Two doctors from the emergency medical services of Letojanni near Messina allegedly simulated their presence dozens of times at their place of work for about two years, from 2014 until August 2016. Police on Monday arrested the two men: Antonino Corica, 53, and Antonino Ferlito, 51. They had reportedly signed-in using a number of tricks but were not present during their night shifts. One had done so 40 times and the other 36, and had helped each other out. The investigation made use of wiretaps, video surveillance and analysis of mobile phone data. The judiciary has ordered that over 16,000 euros be seized form one and almost 15,000 from the other due to the damages they caused to the public administration.