Hard to privatize Frecce with regional rail - Delrio (2)

Rome
13/02/2017
Rome, February 13 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio said Monday that "I have problems privatizing Frecce trains with the regional public transport inside". He was speaking at a national meeting of the Democratic Party (PD). Last week he had said that NTV, which operates Italo high-speed trains, should offer season tickets like State railway company Trenitalia's Frecce speedsters. "NTV is not obliged to do so because we're in a free-market segment but it should," he said. He said season tickets were becoming "increasingly necessary for students and commuters". Delrio was speaking amid a row over significant price hikes for commuters' season tickets on Frecciarossa and Frecciargento trains by Trenitalia and its parent company Ferrovie dello Stato.
Le altre notizie
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Cosenza città violenta, ennesimo “colpo”
di Fabio Melia
La mappa della mafia a Messina
di Emanuele Rigano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online