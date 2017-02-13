Hard to privatize Frecce with regional rail - Delrio (2)

Rome, February 13 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio said Monday that "I have problems privatizing Frecce trains with the regional public transport inside". He was speaking at a national meeting of the Democratic Party (PD). Last week he had said that NTV, which operates Italo high-speed trains, should offer season tickets like State railway company Trenitalia's Frecce speedsters. "NTV is not obliged to do so because we're in a free-market segment but it should," he said. He said season tickets were becoming "increasingly necessary for students and commuters". Delrio was speaking amid a row over significant price hikes for commuters' season tickets on Frecciarossa and Frecciargento trains by Trenitalia and its parent company Ferrovie dello Stato.