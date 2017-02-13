Rome

Emiliano says will run for PD chief (3)

Congress in April wd risk causing split

Rome, February 13 - Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano on Monday told a meeting of his Democratic Party (PD) that he would run for PD leader, challenging ex-premier Matteo Renzi who is set to step down ahead of primaries and a party congress. Emiliano said his bid was "necessary". Tuscany Governor Enrico Rossi and the leader of a PD minority, Roberto Speranza, the former PD House whip, are also set to run. Holding a PD congress as early as April is "one of those things that risk (causing) a split," Emiliano said. He said the congress should be held in the autumn and the next general election in February 2018, at the natural end of the legislative term. Renzi wants a quick congress and an election as soon as possible after that, after new harmonised electoral laws are drawn up for the House and Senate.

