Emiliano says will run for PD chief (3)

Rome
13/02/2017
Rome, February 13 - Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano on Monday told a meeting of his Democratic Party (PD) that he would run for PD leader, challenging ex-premier Matteo Renzi who is set to step down ahead of primaries and a party congress. Emiliano said his bid was "necessary". Tuscany Governor Enrico Rossi and the leader of a PD minority, Roberto Speranza, the former PD House whip, are also set to run. Holding a PD congress as early as April is "one of those things that risk (causing) a split," Emiliano said. He said the congress should be held in the autumn and the next general election in February 2018, at the natural end of the legislative term. Renzi wants a quick congress and an election as soon as possible after that, after new harmonised electoral laws are drawn up for the House and Senate.
Le altre notizie
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Cosenza città violenta, ennesimo “colpo”
di Fabio Melia
La mappa della mafia a Messina
di Emanuele Rigano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online