Ex-regional councillor sent to trial for 'Ndrangheta links

Cosenza, February 13 - A former regional farm councillor for the centrist UDC party, Michele Trematerra, was sent to trial for alleged links to the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia on Monday. Prosecutors sat Trematerra was connected to the Lanzino-Ruà clan of Acri near Cosensa. He is charged with mafia association and electoral corruption. In all, 20 people were sent to trial, which starts September 7. Another suspect, presumed clan member Rinaldo Gentile, got eight years in a fast-track trial.