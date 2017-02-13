Time for full stop - Renzi (2)

Rome, February 13 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi wound up a PD meeting Monday by saying "after two months in which every time proposals were made the day after we were told to change position, I think a full stop must be written. Not I but the sovereign assembly..will be held as soon as possible and it has the statutory sovereignty to decide the time and ways of the congress". Renzi said the assembly should take place next weekend, "either Saturday or Sunday", when we will arrive with a manifesto, with precise ideas, but the construction of the programme must come from the bottom up."