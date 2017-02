Merano jihadists' jail terms upheld on appeal (2)

Bolzano, February 13 - A Bolzano appeals court o Monday upheld four-to-six-year jail terms for four jihadists arrested in the northern city of Merano in autumn 2015. Among those sent back to jail was Merano resident Abdul Rahman Nauroz, an Iraqi Kurd believed to be the organisation's recruiter, who got six years. Eldin Hodza, the only Kosovar in the group, and the Kurds Abdula Salih Ali Alisa, alias 'Mamosta Kawa', and Hasan Saman Jalal, alias 'Bawki Sima', each got four years in jail. Special forces, snipers and a bomb squad with dogs guarded the courtroom in one of Italy's first trial of jihadists.