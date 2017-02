Boy, 16, in suicide leap during hash search (2)

Genoa, February 13 - A 16-year-old boy committed suicide by jumping out of the window of his home while it was being searched for drugs after he admitted having 10 grammes of hashish at Lavagna near Genoa Monday. His mother was in the house. The boy confessed after being stopped for a routine check when he was leaving school. Still alive after the fall, the boy died while he was set to be 'coptered to Genoa's San Martino Hospital. He belonged to a well-known local family, sources said.