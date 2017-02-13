Renzi says doesn't want PD split, sees 'blackmail' over date (2)

Rome, February 13 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Monday that he did not want the centre-left group to split, while suggesting he was being blackmailed over the date of a party congress. "I don't want splits. But if there has to be one, it should be over ideas, without alibis, and not about the calendar," he told a PD meeting. "I have a high idea of the congress and an even higher one of splits - let's talk about political positions and then we can split. "I'd never have contemplated a debate about the calender - either you have a congress before the election or there's a split. "It's a sort of moral blackmail and I'm allergic to blackmail".