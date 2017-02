Renzi wishes luck to potential rivals

Rome, February 13 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Monday said he wished luck to the rivals who may challenge him for the leadership of the centre-left group, adding there should be greater reciprocal respect. "I wish good luck to those who run, from (Roberto) Speranza, to (Tuscan Governor Enrico) Rossi and (Puglia Governor Michele) Emiliano," he told an important PD meeting. "If they win I'll be the first in line to support them. "But I ask for more respect, not for me, but for our members".