Some prep anti-Trump docs, then turn away on migrants-Renzi

Rome, February 13 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said some people outside Italy were hypocritical in blasting US President Donald Trump's position on migrants, while doing nothing to help Rome cope with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. "Those who prepare documents against Trump on immigration and the same ones who look the other way and leave Italy with lots of praise but not real help," the ex-premier told a PD meeting. "The time of duplicity is over". He said that, with Trump set to change how NATO works, it might be time for military spending to be exempted from the calculations for the EU's budget rules. "It's pretty certain that in the next few months NATO will change its attitude with the Trump presidents and that an Italina proposal to take spending outside the Stability Pact can be accepted," he said. "At that point, spending on culture must be considered exactly like military spending... an investment in the new generations".