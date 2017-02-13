Renzi says end of his 'cycle' as PD leader

Rome, February 13 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi told a PD meeting Monday it was the end of his "cycle" at the head of the centre-left group. Renzi again called for a quick party congress before a general election and said he hoped the PD could avert a split on this. Renzi told a specially widened session of the PD directorate "a cycle is ending at the head of the PD", all but announcing his resignation. "I took a PD that had 25% and in the one political consultation we took it to 40.8%," he said, referring to the 2014 European elections. Renzi said he did not want the party to split, while suggesting he was being blackmailed over the date of a party congress. "I don't want splits. But if there has to be one, it should be over ideas, without alibis, and not about the calendar," he told a PD meeting. "I have a high idea of the congress and an even higher one of splits - let's talk about political positions and then we can split. "I'd never have contemplated a debate about the calendar - either you have a congress before the election or there's a split". Renzi told the PD "I think it is good sense on the part of those who are responsible for leading a community to accept the invitation to hold the congress before the elections. "I don't want splits and if I wanted them I'd like them on the basis of a discussion; if there has to be a split, and I hope not, that it should be without alibis, not with the alibi of the calendar". Renzi told the meeting that "we can no longer fool our people, you can fool me but not our people". He said the PD should hold a congress "in the full respect for our statute, with the same rules as last time (in 2013). So that there is no discussion starting tomorrow on the rules. Let politics return". Renzi told the PD "the vote and the congress are two separate concepts and I add that I'm no longer premier, I've never been interior minister, nor am I president of the Republic. "I don't decide when to vote...there are positive elements to voting earlier and also for voting later, it's a debate for those with institutional responsibilities. "But let it be clear to all that you don't hold a congress to decide the day of the vote". Renzi said he had had "enough" of "showdowns" within the party. "If you Google 'PD showdown' shocking data come out...basta, let's all calm down" Renzi said. "Let's avoid the personalisation of the referendum aftermath", he said, referring to a December vote against his flagship Constitutional reform, which spurred his resignation as premier. The PD leader said he would travel around scouring Italy for talent that could bring fresh ideas to a congress. He also repeated vows to cut taxes while respecting EU budget rules, and said US President Donald Trump had "put the open society in the attic" with his Muslim travel ban. Renzi spoke after former PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani said he was against the idea of holding a new PD congress in the very near future. When asked if he thought this call for a so-called "lightning congress" was set to be Renzi's 'umpteenth' mistake, Bersani replied "I fear yes".