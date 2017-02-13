Vatican City

Cardinal advisers express 'full support' for pope

Nine prelates confirm backing for Francis' reformist agenda

Cardinal advisers express 'full support' for pope

Vatican City, February 13 - The Council of Cardinal Advisers expressed its "full support" for the reforming work of Pope Francis at the start of its 28th meeting in the Vatican on Monday. "In relation to recent events, the Council of Cardinals expresses full support for the work of the pope, at the same time ensuring full adherence and support to his person and his teaching," the cardinals said in a statement, in reference to recent direct and indirect criticism of the pope's reformist agenda from conservative elements within the church. The council of cardinals was appointed by Francis shortly after he became pope in 2013 to serve as his advisers.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestati due medici del 118

Arrestati due
medici del 118

La mappa della mafia a Messina

La mappa della mafia a Messina

di Emanuele Rigano

Cosenza città violenta, ennesimo “colpo”

Cosenza città violenta, ennesimo “colpo”

di Fabio Melia

Rosarno, le foto dei 5 arrestati

Rosarno, le foto dei 5 arrestati

Francesco Gabbani vince Sanremo 2017

Francesco Gabbani vince Sanremo 2017

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33