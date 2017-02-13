Cardinal advisers express 'full support' for pope

Vatican City, February 13 - The Council of Cardinal Advisers expressed its "full support" for the reforming work of Pope Francis at the start of its 28th meeting in the Vatican on Monday. "In relation to recent events, the Council of Cardinals expresses full support for the work of the pope, at the same time ensuring full adherence and support to his person and his teaching," the cardinals said in a statement, in reference to recent direct and indirect criticism of the pope's reformist agenda from conservative elements within the church. The council of cardinals was appointed by Francis shortly after he became pope in 2013 to serve as his advisers.